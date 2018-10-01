Howrah-Gaya Express train mishap averted by alert trackman in Bihar

A major train accident was averted in Bihar on Monday morning, thanks to an alert track management staff of the Indian Railways. He spotted a damaged rail track just minute before the arrival of Howrah-Gaya Express train and acted swiftly to avert the mishap, which could have resulted in loss of several lives.

The railway staff spotted that a track was damaged between Sheikhpura and Kashi Chak and ran to the direction from which the train was approaching. At about a distance of 1 km from the spot, he managed to stop the train by waving a red flag.

Following this, the authorities managed to get the track fixed within 15 minutes. The train service then resumed on the route.

In a similar incident in December 2017, a 12-year-old boy in Bagaha in Bihar had saved lives of hundreds of passengers as he stopped a train from meeting an accident. The boy had spotted a damaged track and rushed to the gateman, following which 55072 Gorakhpur-Narkatiaganj local train was stopped.

The child spotted the damaged track near Avsani halt. He said that he thought of stopping the train himself, but then realised that it would have been too late, therefore, he immediately rushed to the gateman and informed him about the same.

Once the train was stopped, some of the passengers got down from the train and thanked the boy, Bheem.

Bheem told mediapersons that he once went to a relative in a nearby village and there he had heard about a boy who had prevented a rail accident. Since then, he also wanted to do a similar deed so that people appreciate his bravery.