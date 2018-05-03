HPBOSE Class 10 Matric Results 2018 announced: Official websites to check results

SHIMLA: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) announced the results of Class 10 Matric board exams on Thursday, May 3, 2018, on the official website hpbose.org. Earlier, the results were supposed to be declared on Wednesday, May 2, but were later postponed. The HPBOSE Class 10 board exams were held from March 7 to March 20.

Official websites / SMS to check HPBOSE Class 10 board exam results 2018:

hpbose.org examresults.net indiaresults.com SMS: Just type SMS - HP10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

Here's how to check HP Board Class 10 Result 2018:

Step 1: Visit the official website hpbose.org, examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Step 2: Click on "Himachal Pradesh board results 2018” or "HPBOSE Class 10th Board Results 2018".

Step 3: On the new page, enter your Roll Number and click submit.

Step 4: Download your result and take a print out for further reference.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, Dharamshala, prescribes syllabus, courses of instructions and text books for school education in Himachal Pradesh besides conducting examinations based on courses listed. At present, the Board conducts examination for the following classes and courses: 10th, 10+2, J.B.T and T.T.C. As many as 5 lakh candidates annually appear in the examination conducted by the Board. Presently more than 8000 schools are affiliated with the Board. The Board has set up 1846 Examination centres throughout the state. Board also publishes text books for class 1 to 12.