हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Navjot Singh Sidhu

Hug with Pakistan Army Chief lasted for a second, wasn't Rafale Deal: Sidhu in Lahore

Sidhu has been invited by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on behalf of the neighbouring countries' Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Hug with Pakistan Army Chief lasted for a second, wasn&#039;t Rafale Deal: Sidhu in Lahore

New Delhi: Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu is on a visit to Pakistan starting Tuesday to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of Kartarpur corridor.

Defending his much-talked-about hug with Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa he said that the embrace lasted hardly for a second. The Congress leader also took an opportunity to lash out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the controversial fighter aircraft deal saying that the hug was "not a Rafale Deal". 

"The hug (with Pakistan Army Chief) was for hardly a second, it was not a Rafale Deal. When two Punjabis meet they hug each other, its normal practice in Punjab," he said.

Hailing the initiative, the actor-turned-politician in Lahore said that the Kartarpur corridor would open up infinite possibilities of peace and prosperity for both India and Pakistan, ending the bloodshed.

Sidhu has been invited by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on behalf of the neighbouring countries' Prime Minister Imran Khan. This is Sidhu's second visit to Pakistan this year.

PM Imran Khan will inaugurate the opening ceremony of the facilities at the crossing on the Pakistan side on November 28. Kartarpur corridor promises to help Sikh pilgrims from India offer prayers at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur on the banks of Ravi river in Pakistan.

The issue of Kartarpur Sahib came into focus after Sidhu visited Pakistan in August to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Imran Khan as the Prime Minister. During his visit, he was seen hugging Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa leading to a massive controversy. Sidhu had then defended himself saying the Pakistan Army chief had told him that the country may open a corridor to Kartarpur Sahib which led to the hug.

Last week, the Centre had said it will develop and build the corridor from Punjab's Gurdaspur district to the International Border to facilitate Indian pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur.

Tags:
Navjot Singh SidhuKartarpur corridorPakistan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close