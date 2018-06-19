Humid morning in the national capital

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
The weatherman has predicted clear skies throughout the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 39 degrees Celsius.

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a humid morning with the minimum temperature settling at 26.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

Humidity was recorded at 67 percent, said a meteorological (Met) department official.

the maximum temperature settled at 36.8 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.9 degrees Celsius.

 

