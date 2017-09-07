close
Hunt for Dera chief Ram Rahim's alleged secret 'sex' cave leads to underwater villa

Dera Saccha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim led a colourful life inside the sect's headquarters in Haryana's Sirsa. Currently serving 20-year jail sentence in the 2002 rape case, Singh lived like a king on the sprawling 700-acre campus.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 15:31
Hunt for Dera chief Ram Rahim&#039;s alleged secret &#039;sex&#039; cave leads to underwater villa
Representational image

Sirsa: Dera Saccha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim led a colourful life inside the sect's headquarters in Haryana's Sirsa. Currently serving 20-year jail sentence in the 2002 rape case, Singh lived like a king on the sprawling 700-acre campus.

Zee News Media on Wednesday entered the Dera premises, trying to locate the cave where Singh allegedly conducted his 'misdeeds' and 'sexually' exploited women.

Inside the campus, lay luxurious resorts and mini models of Paris' Eiffel Tower, Taj Mahal, Disneyland and even a Khel Gaon (sports village).

Ram Rahim lived like a King; built Eiffel Tower, Taj Mahal, Disneyland inside Dera campus
Ram Rahim lived like a King; built Eiffel Tower, Taj Mahal, Disneyland inside Dera campus

As we continued our search for the cave, we encountered several magnificent structures including Mahi cinema theatre that played his movie Jattu Engineer, an eatery called MSG food party, a 7-star spa, gym for women and a swimming pool.

It is near the swimming pool that we spotted something unique.

Singh was building a massive underwater villa for foreigners, who are Dera followers. However, due to his untimely arrest, the project remains incomplete and in ruins.

That Singh planned to build something as outrageous as an underwater resort, proves the riches of the Dera.

So far, the police have not been able to find the primary spot from where the Dera chief conducted his 'illegal activities'.

Police will soon begin a thorough investigation of the Dera headquarters. Security has been beefed up inside and outside the premises.

Dera chiefRam RahimGurmeet Ram RahimSirsadera headquarter

