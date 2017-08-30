close
Hurricane Harvey: Indian student, rescued from Texas lake, dies

A 24-year-old Indian student died in the US state of Texas, after nearly drowning in a swollen lake where Hurricane Harvey wreaked havoc.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 11:40
Hurricane Harvey: Indian student, rescued from Texas lake, dies
Submerged freeways from the effects of Hurricane Harvey are seen during widespread flooding in Houston (Reuters)

Houston: A 24-year-old Indian student died in the US state of Texas, after nearly drowning in a swollen lake where Hurricane Harvey wreaked havoc.

Jaipur-based Nikhil Bhatia, a graduate research assistant at the Texas A&M University, had gone for a swim in Lake Bryan on Saturday along with another Indian student Shalini Singh. The duo nearly drowned but was later rescued. Both were brought to a local hospital in critical condition.

Bhatia succumbed to his injuries earlier today.

New Delhi-based while Singh, who is pursuing Master in Public health in the same university, continues to be in a critical condition, according to the Consulate officials, who were in regular touch with the family members in hospital and in India, reported PTI.

Eyewitness accounts say a sudden gush of water pushed the duo deeper. Police officers nearby were immediately alerted, who then rescued the duo.

It wasn't immediately clear why they were swimming during severe weather.

Consul General of India in Houston has been monitoring their medical needs and situation closely. According to the consulate office, Bhatia's mother Dr Suman Bhatia has already arrived and was assisted by consulate office amidst devastating flood situations here after receiving her at Dalals airport.

Nearly 13 million people in Texas have been affected by the deadly Hurricane Harvey that has claimed nine lives so far.

At least 200 Indian students stranded at the University of Houston due to the flooding after Hurricane Harvey hit Texas were being evacuated to safer places, authorities have said.

The students were being provided food and other supplies by the Indian-American community in the area.

India's Consul-General in Houston Anupam Ray has been in touch with the students and monitoring the evacuation process.

Hundreds of Indian students, who were stranded in their homes and ran out of food, are being helped by the consulate.

Ray said members of the Indian graduate students' organisations had reached out to him through Facebook last night. Despite all roads being inundated with water and closed for traffic, Ray personally went to the apartment complex where more than 250 Indian students were stranded.

According to local community leaders, at least 100,000 of Indian-Americans live in and around Houston area have been badly hit by the hurricane.

With PTI Inputs

