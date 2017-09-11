Hyderabad: Newborn falls off bench on which he was delivered, dies

New Delhi: In a heart-wrenching incident, a mother lost her child as soon as he was born in Telangana's Khammam district on Monday.

The incident took place after the toddler fell off the bench of a government-run hospital on which the delivery took place. As per the reports of ANI, the father of the child has alleged that it happened due to the negligence of the medical staff that denied the mother a bed in the hospital.

The mother delivered the baby on the bench inside the hospital.

The Khammam Government Hospital, however, has refuted the charges.

(More details awaited)