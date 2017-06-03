I never get angry, says Home Minister Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: "I never get angry but at times behave like a guardian to security force personnel and bureaucrats," Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.

Responding to a question whether he gets angry very often, Singh laughed off and said he is elder to all the officers working in the Home Ministry and central para- military forces which he oversees as a home minister.

Singh had on Thursday pulled up police and paramilitary officials for not being "conscious" about the upkeep of their uniform after noticing some of them without their caps and undone shoe laces at an official event.

The 65-year-old minister had in April expressed unhappiness over delay in start of another function apparently because of late arrival of some senior bureaucrats and police officers.

"I never get angry, but sometimes I have to behave like a guardian. What I say is what I feel," Singh told reporters during a press conference to highlight works done by his ministry in past three years.