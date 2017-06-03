close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

I never get angry, says Home Minister Rajnath Singh

"I never get angry, but sometimes I have to behave like a guardian. What I say is what I feel," Singh told reporters.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, June 3, 2017 - 19:52

New Delhi: "I never get angry but at times behave like a guardian to security force personnel and bureaucrats," Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.

Responding to a question whether he gets angry very often, Singh laughed off and said he is elder to all the officers working in the Home Ministry and central para- military forces which he oversees as a home minister.

Singh had on Thursday pulled up police and paramilitary officials for not being "conscious" about the upkeep of their uniform after noticing some of them without their caps and undone shoe laces at an official event.

The 65-year-old minister had in April expressed unhappiness over delay in start of another function apparently because of late arrival of some senior bureaucrats and police officers.

"I never get angry, but sometimes I have to behave like a guardian. What I say is what I feel," Singh told reporters during a press conference to highlight works done by his ministry in past three years.

TAGS

Home Minister Rajnath SinghRajnath SinghHome MinistryRajnath

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

MS Dhoni's seven IPL finals: Here's how Ranchi-bor...

PM Narendra Modi leaves for home after wrapping up four-nation tour
India

PM Narendra Modi leaves for home after wrapping up four-nat...

Lalu Yadav&#039;s son Tej Pratap Yadav bought new car worth Rs 37 lakh on astrologers&#039; advice: Sushil Modi
Bihar

Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav bought new car worth...

Unidentified men try to abduct Pakistani journalist
Asia

Unidentified men try to abduct Pakistani journalist

NASA scrubs sounding rocket launch attempt, to try again on Sunday
Space

NASA scrubs sounding rocket launch attempt, to try again on...

Turkey detains PM's advisor over alleged Gulen links
World

Turkey detains PM's advisor over alleged Gulen links

Japan, France welcome US leadership in the Asia-Pacific
World

Japan, France welcome US leadership in the Asia-Pacific

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video