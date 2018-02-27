Prashant Kishor not joining hands with BJP for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, says I-PAC

New Delhi: Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) has refuted the rumours that its founder Prashant Kishor is planning to join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party for the next Lok Sabha elections scheduled in 2019.

There were some reports that Prashant Kishor and his team will strategise for BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi just like they had done for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections which catapulted I-PAC to national consciousness after he met some party leaders a few days ago.

‏But, a senior I-PAC member and Kishor’s close aide told Zeenews.com that there is no truth in such news reports. The I-PAC member said that Kishor “keeps meeting leaders from all the major parties and nothing should be read in his recent talks with BJP members”.

Kishor and I-PAC have been associated with a host of political parties over the last four years. Their journey into the Indian political strategy space started with BJP’s 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign. Later he joined hands with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the Janata Dal-United in Bihar in 2015.

Both the elections were as massive success for Kishor and I-PAC as the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance swept to power at the Centre with a brute majority and then Nitish Kumar led Mahagathbandhan, which included the JDU, Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress, won by a handsome margin in the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections.

His team also teamed up with the Congress in the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections that saw Captain (retd) Amarinder Singh decimating the rival parties to give his party something to cheer following a string of electoral losses over the last few years.

But Kishor’s decision to go with the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance in Uttar Pradesh ended in a humiliating rout as the BJP won more than three-fourths seats in the state.

At present I-PAC is working with the YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh where the party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy is hoping to win power in the next Assembly election.