I was not born with you, but I will kill for you: Indian Army's motivational message

NEW DELHI: Two days before the 72nd Independence Day of India, the Indian Army shared a motivational statement that pretty much sums up the lives of soldiers, fighting for the safety of citizens.

Taking to Twitter, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI), Army, wrote, “#MondayMotivation 'I was not born with you, I was not raised next to you, But I will kill for you and I will die beside you' #Brotherhood.”

#MondayMotivation " I was not born with you, I was not raised next to you, But I will kill for you and I will die beside you " #Brotherhood pic.twitter.com/EgaqHofPk7 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) August 13, 2018

The celebrations for the 72nd Independence day will be held at New Delhi's Red Fort. Special traffic arrangements and restrictions imposed in the national capital starting Monday.

To maintain vigil, the Delhi police has installed additional CCTV cameras, especially at major markets of the national capital. Security has been beefed up across the city following intel reports of terrorist attacks on August 15.

Security has also been tightened at other major points in various states, including Assam and Punjab. In Amritsar, police are undertaking stringent security check at railway stations, bus stands, and hotels.