हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Army

I was not born with you, but I will kill for you: Indian Army's motivational message

Two days before the 72nd Independence Day of India, the Indian Army shared a motivational statement that pretty much sums up the lives of soldiers, fighting for the safety of citizens.

I was not born with you, but I will kill for you: Indian Army&#039;s motivational message

NEW DELHI: Two days before the 72nd Independence Day of India, the Indian Army shared a motivational statement that pretty much sums up the lives of soldiers, fighting for the safety of citizens.

Taking to Twitter, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI), Army, wrote, “#MondayMotivation 'I was not born with you, I was not raised next to you, But I will kill for you and I will die beside you' #Brotherhood.”

The celebrations for the 72nd Independence day will be held at New Delhi's Red Fort. Special traffic arrangements and restrictions imposed in the national capital starting Monday.

To maintain vigil, the Delhi police has installed additional CCTV cameras, especially at major markets of the national capital. Security has been beefed up across the city following intel reports of terrorist attacks on August 15.

Security has also been tightened at other major points in various states, including Assam and Punjab. In Amritsar, police are undertaking stringent security check at railway stations, bus stands, and hotels.

Tags:
Indian ArmyADGPIIndependence Day15 August

Must Watch