IAF Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa to begin France visit from Monday

During his visit, Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with senior military officials of the French armed forces.  

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, July 16, 2017 - 12:41
IAF Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa to begin France visit from Monday

New Delhi: Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa, the Indian Air Force chief, will begin a four-day official visit to France on Monday in an attempt to further strengthen the existing defence corporation between the two countries.

During his visit, Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with senior military officials of the French armed forces.

"The challenges faced by the armed forces of both the countries in the current geo-political scenario are expected to be discussed during these meetings. The main focus of the visit will be on improving bilateral relations, promote defence ties, and outline further areas of defence cooperation between the two countries," a Defence Ministry statement said. 

Dhanoa will visit headquarters of the French Air Force and a few operational air bases, it said. 

He would also interact with representatives of the French military aviation industry and visit Indian Rafale PMT infrastructure, the statement said, adding the Chief of Air Staff is also planned to fly a sortie in a Rafale fighter, which India has contracted to buy. 

According to the statement, Dhanoa's visit would provide impetus to increasing defence cooperation between the two air forces and pave the way for greater interaction and cooperation in the future.

IAF chief, Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa, Indian Air Force, IAF chief France visit, French armed forces, French Air Force, French military, Indian Rafale PMT infrastructure

