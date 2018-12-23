IAF skydiving team creates record by jumping from aircraft with twin flags

The Indian Air Force's (IAF) Wing Commander Gajanand Yadava created a record by jumping from an aircraft with twin flags measuring 30x20 feet each in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, the IAF tweeted on Sunday. He achieved a new milestone.

Wing Commander Yadava is part of IAF's skydiving team 'Akashganga'.

The jump was undertaken from an An-32 aircraft over Malpura Drop Zone in Agra, from an altitude of 12,000 feet above the ground on December 12, 2018.

The footage was recorded by Wing Commander V Baliga. He too jumped along for aerial recording of the feat.

'Akashganga' was formed on August 10, 1987.