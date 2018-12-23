हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Air Force

IAF skydiving team creates record by jumping from aircraft with twin flags

Wing Commander Yadava is part of IAF's skydiving team 'Akashganga'.

IAF skydiving team creates record by jumping from aircraft with twin flags

The Indian Air Force's (IAF) Wing Commander Gajanand Yadava created a record by jumping from an aircraft with twin flags measuring 30x20 feet each in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, the IAF tweeted on Sunday. He achieved a new milestone.

Wing Commander Yadava is part of IAF's skydiving team 'Akashganga'.

The jump was undertaken from an An-32 aircraft over Malpura Drop Zone in Agra, from an altitude of 12,000 feet above the ground on December 12, 2018.

The footage was recorded by Wing Commander V Baliga. He too jumped along for aerial recording of the feat.

'Akashganga' was formed on August 10, 1987. 

