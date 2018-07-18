हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
MiG-21 aircraft crash

IAF Squadron Leader Meet Kumar, killed in MiG 21 crash, felt like God when flying the fighter jet

Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jet pilot Meet Kumar died on Wednesday after a MiG-21 aircraft crashed in Patta Jattiyan in Jawali subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district.

Twitter screengrab

Shimla: Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jet pilot Meet Kumar died on Wednesday after a MiG-21 aircraft crashed in Patta Jattiyan in Jawali subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district.

Taking to Twitter, Major Surendra Poonia called the incident tragic and unfortunate. He shared a video of the deceased pilot Meet Kumar who is seen introducing himself as an IAF Squadron Leader and explaining some of the remarkable features of a MiG-21 aircraft.

Major Poonia in his post called Kumar a die-hard and passionate fighter pilot who loved MiG-21 more than anything. "Tragic &unfortunate! Air Warrior Squadron Leader Meet Kumar died today in a MiG 21 crash in the line of duty in Kangra. A die-hard & passionate fighter pilot who loved this machine more than anything! RIP Salute & Respect @IAF_MCC @adgpi Few days ago Sq Ldr Meet Kumar," Major Poonia tweeted.

The MiG-21 aircraft, that Kumar was piloting, had taken off from Punjab's Pathankot. A search and rescue team immediately rushed to the spot to locate the pilot's body. The debris of the ill-fated fighter aircraft was spotted scattered in the dense forest area. It is still not known as to what caused the crash.

Meet Kumar, in the video, explained some of the key features of the MiG-21 aircraft. Here are the features he talked about in the video:

* A MiG 21 fighter jet is a multi-role aircraft that can undertake any sort of mission

* The aircraft is particular for a high landing speed

* MiG 21 aircraft has a 57-mm rocket

* It can carry both low calibre and high calibre bombs

* The aircraft is capable of carrying eight bombs at a time

At the end of the video, Kumar said, "The bond we share is very rare, it is more than my wife. We know each other very well. I spend more time with this machine than my wife."

