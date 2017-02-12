IAF to induct first indigenously developed all-weather AEW&C system 'eye in the sky'
Delhi: First indigenously developed all-weather airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) system (Eye in the Sky) will be inducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the Aero India 2017 in Bengaluru.
It has been developed by the Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS) in Bengaluru and integrated on Brazilian-made Embraer-145+ aircraft.
As per The Times of India, it will augment IAF's ability to detect incoming cruise missiles, fighter jets and even drones from both Pakistan and China.
The first aircraft will be inducted on February 14 and the second one will be delivered in a few months.
It's a Rs 2,400-crore project.
At present India has only three Phalcon AWACS, which uses the Israeli early-warning radars mounted in domes atop IL-76 aircraft.
Indigenous AEW&C system will add to the capabilities along with the three Phalcon systems.
The system is equipped with a 240-degree coverage radars.
"It is equipped with multiple communication and data links that can alert and direct fighters against threats while providing Recognizable Air Surveillance Picture to commanders at the strategically located Ground Exploitation Stations," DRDO was quoted as saying by TOI.
The system will also support IAF in offensive strike missions and assist forces in the tactical battle area.
The Defence Acquisition Council had in March 2016 cleared building of two AWACS.
The eventual plan is to induct eight such aircraft under the 'Awacs-India'.
