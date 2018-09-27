हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IAF vice chief accidentally shoots himself in the thigh, hospitalised

IAF vice chief accidentally shoots himself in the thigh, hospitalised

New Delhi: The vice chief of Indian Air Force (IAF), Air Marshal SB Deo, is understood to have accidentally shot himself in his thigh, sources said on Wednesday.

They said he was rushed to a military hospital in Delhi where he underwent a surgery. His condition is stable.

However, there was no official comment on the incident from the IAF.

He had taken over as vice chief of the Air Staff in January 2017. Air Marshal Deo, who was commissioned as a fighter pilot in the IAF on June 15, 1979, is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington. 

