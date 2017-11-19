हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

IAF's C-130 Hercules plane sets new record

The C-130 Hercules is a four-engine turboprop military transport aircraft.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 19, 2017, 10:49 AM IST
Comments |
IAF&#039;s C-130 Hercules plane sets new record

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force's C-130 Super Hercules plane has set a new record for longest non-stop flight, the IAF said.

The Hercules carried out a grueling 13-hour-31-minute non-stop flight, setting not only an IAF record but also globally, it said in a tweet.

“The team got airborne at first light on Nov 18 and landed only at 6:31 pm. This required great courage, skill and strength on part of the team,” it added.

The C-130 Hercules is a four-engine turboprop military transport aircraft designed and built by Lockheed. IAF had bought 13 C-130 from the US.

The first six planes were inducted at the Hindon airbase, while the rest will be part of the squadron at Panagarh in West Bengal.

Tags:
IAFC-130 Hercules planeIndian Air ForceC-130 Super Hercules planeC-130
Next
Story

Rahul Gandhi remembers his mentor and guide, ‘dadi’ Indira Gandhi

Trending