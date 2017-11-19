IAF's C-130 Hercules plane sets new record

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force's C-130 Super Hercules plane has set a new record for longest non-stop flight, the IAF said.

The Hercules carried out a grueling 13-hour-31-minute non-stop flight, setting not only an IAF record but also globally, it said in a tweet.

“The team got airborne at first light on Nov 18 and landed only at 6:31 pm. This required great courage, skill and strength on part of the team,” it added.

The C-130 Hercules is a four-engine turboprop military transport aircraft designed and built by Lockheed. IAF had bought 13 C-130 from the US.

The first six planes were inducted at the Hindon airbase, while the rest will be part of the squadron at Panagarh in West Bengal.