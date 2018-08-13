IBPS RRB Officer Scale I Prelims Exam 2018: August 13 Exam Analysis (Slot-I)

IBPS RRB Officer Scale - I Preliminary Exam 2018: The second day of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Regional Rural Banks (RRB) Officer Scale - I Preliminary Exam 2018 took place on Sunday, August 12, 2018.

The exam will be held over the period of a week and end on August 18, 2018. The test is being conducted in four time slots: two in morning and two in evening.

Below, we share a detailed exam analysis of IBPS RRB prelims in discussion with Career Launcher expert Mayank Garg.

“A total of 80 questions had to be answered in 45 minutes. It comprised only two sections i.e. Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude and both were available in English and Hindi. Every correct answer will fetch 1 mark, while every incorrect answer will reduce the score by 0.25,” said Garg.

The detailed break-up of IBPS RRB Officer Scale I Prelims Exam 2018:



Note: Section wise and overall cut-offs are not uniform for all states.

The reasoning section was dominated by questions based on analytical reasoning. There were 5 sets of Analytical Reasoning (Seating Arrangement and Data Arrangement). The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate.



There were three sets of data interpretation. The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate and questions were calculative, said Garg.

Disclaimer: All information on cut-offs, analysis, answer key and scores are based on independent analysis and evaluation made by Career Launcher. We do not take responsibility for any decision that might be taken, based on this information.