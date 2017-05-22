ICJ ruled twice in India's favour in past cases involving Pakistan - Know more

New Delhi: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) had ruled twice in India's favour in cases involving Pakistan.

In May 1973, Pakistan had moved The Hague Court to oppose repatriation of 195 Pakistani prisoners of war, including its Eastern army commander Lt Gen. AAK Niazi, to Bangladesh.

However, the court nullified that move due to the New Delhi Declaration which was signed by the three nations in August the same year.

This allowed the repatriation of all PoWs, India Today reported.

The PoWs were held by India after the 1971 war.

In 1999, Islamabad moved the ICJ again, demanding action against New Delhi for shooting down a naval patrol plane months after the Kargil War.

The case was dismissed by The Hague on technical grounds.

In May, 2017, it was India's turn to move the ICJ.

India petitioned the court to put an immediate stay order against Pakistan's move to execute Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav on charges of espionage, a claim India considers false and “motivated”.

Eminent lawyer Harish Salve is representing India's case at the ICJ.

The court last week stayed the execution pending final proceedings in the court.

On April 10 this year, Pakistan's powerful military court had sentenced Jadhav to death.

Indian maintains Jadhav is innocent, saying that he was kidnapped from Iran by Pakistan as part oa bigger conspiracy.

The ICJ is expected to pronounce its verdict soon.