If I get invitation, I will go to Pakistan: Kapil Dev on Imran Khan's oath ceremony

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev, who is one among the other invitees to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister-in-waiting Imran Khan, on Thursday said that he has not yet checked about the invitation to Pakistan.

Kapil Dev, however, added that if he has got the invitation to visit the neighbouring country he will definitely go, considering the Indian government's approval.

Former Indian cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Navjot Singh Sidhu, along with Bollywood actor Aamir Khan have also been invited by Imran Khan for his swearing-in ceremony slated to be held on August 11, said reports on Wednesday.

Responding to the invitation, Aamir Khan rubbished reports of receiving any and reportedly said that he is too busy to go to Pakistan.

Imran Khan's party - Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) - has also asked the Foreign Office (FO) to clarify if foreign heads of state, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, could be invited for August 11 event, the Dawn had reported. No response from the Pakistan Foreign Office has, however, come yet.

Imran Khan will take oath at the President House instead of an open venue like the D-Chowk or Parade Ground in Islamabad.

Khan's PTI emerged as the single largest party in the elections held on July 25. The 65-year-old leader is expected to take oath on August 11.

(With inputs from agencies)