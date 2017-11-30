If India has proof against Hafiz Saeed, it should fight case in an international court: Pak PM

NEW DELHI: India can pursue the case of JuD chief Hafiz Saeed in a global court if it has proof against him, Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said.

Defending the Lahore High Court's release order, Abbasi said charges against Saeed are mere “allegations” and India hasn't been able to give evidence.

"Prosecute him internationally if there is substance to these charges ─ these are accusations only. No evidence has been provided by India," the Dawn quoted him as saying.

"MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar did not respond to requests for comments on 'India providing evidence on Saeed' to Pakistan," he said in an interview.

India has accused Hafiz Saeed of masterminding the deadly terror attack in Mumbai in 2008 in which more than 200 people were killed.

The gun-battle between the Pakistani terrorists and the Indian security forces had lasted for nearly three days as the country stood in a state of shock and horror.

The attack drew sharp global condemnation, calling for Pakistan to act against the terrorists hiding in safe havens in the country.

In the recent past, India's efforts to declare Saeed as a UN-designated terrorist were scuttled several times by China, citing procedural factors.

The UN terror tag would invite strong actions against Saeed and his outfits, including a curb on financial and organizational activities.

A day after his release from house arrest on November 25, the US strongly opposed the move and called for his immediate re-arrest and prosecution.

The White House said there will be repercussions for the US-Pakistan relations unless Islamabad took action to detain and charge Saeed.

“As President Trump's South Asia policy makes clear, US seeks a constructive relationship with Pakistan but expects decisive action against militant and terrorist groups on Pakistani soil that are a threat to the region. The release of Hafiz Saeed is a step in the wrong direction,” it said in a statement.