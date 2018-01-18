If one jawan dies, 10 of Pakistan's must die: Captain Amarinder Singh on ceasefire violations

NEW DELHI: Taking a strong stance against the rise of infiltration and ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops and terrorists, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday said that Indian Army should give a stern response to the neighbouring nation.

“I want, if one of our jawans dies, 10 of their's must die. That is how I look at life,” said Captain Singh.

Singh was a part of Indian armed forces for a long time and also served as the Captian during the 1965 Indo-Pakistan War.

Earlier today, A Suresh, a jawan from Border Security Force (BSF) was killed after Pakistan opened fire and shelled Indian positions along the International Border in R S Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

“We retaliated effectively which led to damage on that (Pakistan) side. BSF never starts it but when they do, we make sure we take strong action. Martyrdom of Head Constable A Suresh will not go in vain,” said KK Sharma, DG BSF.

“The place where they engaged us has a stream nearby. There could have been a possibility of infiltration but our troops made sure that no such incident takes place,” Sharma further added.

Meanwhile, Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, the Minister of State Home Affairs, said, “I do not see any indication in a change in the attitude of Pakistan. If they keep doing this, they will receive a befitting reply from us, like it is happening now.”

With agency inputs