If selling 'pakodas' is a job, so is begging: Chidambaram's dig at Narendra Modi govt over job creation

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday came down heavily on the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre over its tall claims on job creation and stated that the present dispensation is completely ''clueless'' on the issue.

The former finance minister took to Twitter to express his resentment, saying that the nation has seen a three-year spell of "modest, but jobless growth" and that the government is "clueless about how to create jobs".

8. The truth is India is witnessing a three year spell of modest, but jobless, growth and the government is clueless about how to create jobs. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 28, 2018

In a series of tweets, the former finance minister said that the NDA government is totally "clueless" on creating jobs.

Attacking the Modi regime, Chidambaram said, ''The NDA government's wild claims of creating 70 lakh new jobs in 2017-18 has been punctured now.

Taking a dig at PM Modi, Chidambaram said that he should understand that there is a marked difference between job and self-employment as the former is "regular and reasonably secure".

The veteran Congress leader was referring to PM Modi's interview on January 19 where he had said, ''If a person sells 'pakodas' and takes home Rs 200 every evening, is that not employment?"

In a firm rebuttal to the PM's contention, Chidambaram tweeted, ''Even selling pakodas is a 'job' said PM. By that logic, even begging is a job. Let's count poor or disabled persons who are forced to beg for a living as 'employed' people."

5. Even selling pakodas is a 'job' said PM. By that logic, even begging is a job. Let's count poor or disabled persons who are forced to beg for a living as 'employed' people. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 28, 2018

The senior Congress leader also questioned the rationale behind the BJP government’s decision to identify MGNREGA as “job holders”.

"Another minister wanted MGNREGA workers to be counted as holding jobs. So they are 'job' holders for 100 days and jobless for 265 days!" he argued.

6. Another minister wanted MGNREGA workers to be counted as holding jobs. So they are 'job' holders for 100 days and jobless for 265 days! — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 28, 2018

''In the debate on jobs, it is important to keep the distinction between 'job' and 'self employment'. A 'job' is certain, regular and reasonably secure. We want to know how many such jobs have been created,'' Chidambaram asked in one such tweet.

In the debate on jobs, it is important to keep the distinction between 'job' and 'self employment'. A 'job' is certain, regular and reasonably secure. We want to know how many such jobs have been created. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 28, 2018

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 (MGNREGA) was formulated with an aim "to enhance the livelihood security of people in rural areas by guaranteeing hundred days of wage employment in a financial year to a rural household whose adult members volunteer to do unskilled manual work".

Chidambaram further spelt out ways to open up the "stagnant" job market and said that an increase in private investment, private consumption, exports and credit demand will be a step in the right direction.

"Real job creation will be reflected by robust increase in private investment, private consumption, exports and credit demand. Not happening yet," he tweeted.

Last week, when PM Modi was addressing the world leaders at the World Economic Forums in Davos, Chidambaram leader took a swipe at the PM for his attempts to woo investors to India.

However, Chidambaram's attack on the Narendra Modi government evoked a sharp response from the ruling BJP, who said that he has once against insulted the poor.

In reaction to Chidambaram's comments, BJP tweeted, ''The Congress has once again insulted every poor person, labourer, farmer, and worker by comparing people who earn an honest living with beggars."

(With Agency inputs)