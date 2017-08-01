If we can expel Vijay Mallya from Rajya Sabha then why not Rekha, Sachin, asks Samajawadi Party MP Naresh Agrawal

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party on Tuesday hit out at former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Bollywood actress Rekha over their low attendance in the Rajya Sabha.

Speaking in the upper house of parliament, Samajwadi Party MP, Naresh Agrawal said, "Sachin Tendulkar and actress Rekha should resign if they were not interested in attending the house." Comparing them to beleaguered liquor baron Vijay Mallya, Agrawal asserted that if we can expel Mallya from the house then why not Rekha and Sachin?

However, this was not the first time when Agrawal has raised the issue. Earlier in March, while speaking in Rajya Sabha, Agrawal had said,"We have been yearning to see the presence of the nominated members. They never come to the house. The entire session is over but we haven't seen them, be he Tendulkar or film actress Rekha or the others."

Both Rekha and Tendulkar have earlier too faced criticisms for their dismal attendance in the house.

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah had warned party MPs not to skip Parliament during the rest of the monsoon session. Addressing media after BJP's parliamentary board meeting, union minister Ananth Kumar had said,"In the (BJP Parliamentary Party) meeting, (Amit) Shah said that when the party issues a whip it must be followed by all the MPs. Party has taken a serious note of it and it has warned its members not to repeat their act."