Don't worry when you have a brother like Narendra Modi: BJP to Muslim women on triple talaq

NEW DELHI: During a discussion on the triple talaq bill in Lok Sabha on Thursday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government laid out an emotional appeal focussing on how the bill is needed for the empowerment of Muslim women.

Representing the government's stand on the bill, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi claimed that when women have a brother like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they do not need to worry.

"I want to say this to all Muslim women that when they have a brother like Narendra Modi, they do not need to be afraid of anyone," she said.

Lekhi also strongly stated how women have been facing oppression in the society. "Women are the biggest minority in this country. This is why they have been oppressed in the way they have. It is high time we do away practices that oppress women," she said.

Hitting out at those opposing the bill stating religious reasons, she said: "Talaq-e-biddat has nothing to do with religion. It is customary." She also called for a law to be made for maulavis who oversee instant talaq.

The bill criminalising triple talaq, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday amid protests from the Opposition objecting to some of its provisions.

Speaking on the issue, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad assured that the bill "was not about religion but about justice and respect for women". Prasad had earlier stated that there have been 66 cases of triple talaq in the country since August when the Supreme Court judgment termed the practice as "unconstitutional".

Soon after the bill was introduced, victims of the practice expressed their gratitude to the makers of the new provision.

"Nobody thought of us till now, and I would like to thank the government for this, firstly. The men will understand what we go through, and will now decide if they really want to get married or not. The bill will benefit the generations to come. We are really happy that the procedure started by Modi Ji and Yogi Ji is going to succeed. This day will be more significant in Muslim women`s life than Eid or Bakrid," Agra`s Faiza Khan said.

Triple talaq is the practice of Muslim men divorcing their wives by saying "talaq" three times. The constitution allows Muslims, the biggest minority in the country, to regulate marriages, divorces and inheritance through their own civil code.

But in August, the Supreme Court had ruled that the practice is "void", "illegal" and "unconstitutional". And now there is a growing demand to formulate a law, making the practice an offence.

Also known as the Triple Talaq Bill, its draft says, "any pronouncement of talaq by a person upon his wife, by words, either spoken or written or in electronic form or in any other manner whatsoever, shall be void and illegal".

There is also a provision of imprisonment for a term, which may extend to three years and fine for violators. The draft bill also envisages entitling divorcee Muslim women for maintenance ad has a provision for them to have the custody of their minor children.

The offences under the purview of this bill will be cognisable and non-bailable. The Bill, if passed, shall extend to the whole of India except Jammu and Kashmir.