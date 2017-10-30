IGNOU announces admission to MBA (Banking & Finance)

New Delhi: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced admission to MBA (Banking & Finance) programme for January-2018 session.

The programme has been specifically designed for professionals working in banks, according to a varsity statement.

Candidates should be graduates, have passed the Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers exams of the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF), and should have been working in the banking or financial services sector for a period of at least two years, the statement added.

"The last date for receiving the request for supply of student handbook by post is November 30 and for submission of filled-in forms at the Regional Centre concerned is December 29," the statement said.

The programme has been developed jointly by IGNOU's School of Management Studies and IIBF.