IIM Ahmedabad PGP Summer Placements 2017: RPG Group, Amazon emerge top recruiters in Cluster 2

Ahmedabad: RPG Group and Amazon emerged as the top recruiters in Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad's second cluster of summer placement for the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) Class of 2019.

Over 45 companies participated the Clusters 2 on Thursday, which comprised of industry cohorts including Consumer Goods, General Management & Leadership, Government Enterprises, Advisory Consulting, and Consumer Services.

Consumer Goods & Services included regular recruiters like AB InBev, Airtel, HUL, Mondelez, P&G, Reckitt Benckiser, Star TV, and Wipro, among others. AB InBev made nine offers, Airtel and HUL made eight offers each, while P&G and Star TV made seven offers each.

In General Management and Leadership cohort, the RPG Group made 14 offers whereas the Aditya Birla Group made 10 offers.

“We had firms like Amazon and Flipkart in the Retail B2B space. Amazon extended 12 offers and Flipkart made 8 offers. The Government of Telangana, which hired for the Industry & Commerce and ITE&C departments, made 5 offers,” said a release from the institute.

The third cluster will be held on November 12.

The first cluster of summer placement process more than 35 firms participated in the Summer Placements process. Accenture Strategy offers emerged as top recruiter with 19 offers.

Cluster 1 comprised cohorts of investment banking and markets, management consulting, as well as private equity, venture capital and hedge funds.