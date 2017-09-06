close
IIMC Alumni Association seeks probe into Gauri Lankesh's murder

IIMCAA has demanded a court-monitored SIT probe into Gauri Lankesh's murder.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 18:29
IIMC Alumni Association seeks probe into Gauri Lankesh&#039;s murder
Pic courtesy: PTI

Delhi: The IIMC Alumni Association has demanded a court-monitored SIT probe into well-known journalist Gauri Lankesh's murder.

In a statement, they said on Wednesday, "IIMCA is shocked at the brutal murder of senior alumna and journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru. We strongly condemn the use of violence as an arm to suppress the freedom of expression of a citizen. Gauri Lankesh, known for her fearless journalism and uncompromising stand on free speech, will live in our memories forever. Her murder is an attempt to silence the voice of dissent."

They added, "IIMC Alumni Association demands that the Karnataka Government take prompt actions to bring the culprits to justice for Gauri along with court monitored SIT probe into the killing."

The statement is signed by Mihir Ranjan, general secretary of the association.

Gauri, 55, was on Tuesday night shot dead by three unidentified men who fired seven bullets at her as she returned home from her office in the city.

Two bullets hit her in the chest and one in the forehead.

Senior journalist Gauri Lankesh shot dead in Bengaluru
Senior journalist Gauri Lankesh shot dead in Bengaluru

She was the editor of popular Kannada tabloid 'Gauri Lankesh Patrike'.

Her mortal remains were buried at a cemetery in Chamarajpet in central Bengaluru.

Gauri Lankesh hailed from the Lingayat community that does not cremate its dead.

Thousands of people bade a tearful farewell to renowned Kannada journalist-activist as she was laid to rest with full state honours in Bengaluru.

A police honour guard gave a gun-salute to the slain journalist.

(With IANS inputs)

