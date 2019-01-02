हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Muzaffarnagar

Illegal arms manufacturing factory unearthed in UP

The Police department seized four pistols and seven pistol barrels during the raid.

Illegal arms manufacturing factory unearthed in UP
Representational image

Muzaffarnagar: Police have unearthed an illegal arms manufacturing factory here and arrested one person, an official said Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday in Chatela village which comes under the jurisdiction of Titawi police station, he said.

Police seized four pistols and seven pistol barrels, SSP Sudhir Kumar told reporters here. During the raid, two people were found at the factory, the SSP said, adding that police arrested Nisar while another accused managed to escape from the spot.

Tags:
MuzaffarnagarIllegal Arms FactoryChatela village police raid

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close