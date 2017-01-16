I'm a born Congressman, joining Congress is my 'ghar wapsi': Navjot Singh Sidhu
New Delhi: Former BJP MP Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday formally joined Congress at the party headquarters here.
Addressing a press conference, Sidhu said, "I am born Congressman."
"Joining Congress is my 'ghar wapsi'," Navjot Singh Sidhu added.
Drug menace
Sidhu said that drug menace in Punjab is a reality and we must accept it.
Also, Sidhu slammed Akalis for failing to curb drug menace in Punjab.
On formally joining Congress, Navjot Singh Sidhu was welcomed by senior party leader Ajay Maken.
Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday had joined Congress ahead of assembly polls in Punjab after meeting party vice-president Rahul Gandhi.
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi welcomes Navjot Singh Sidhu into the Indian National Congress pic.twitter.com/tqeVNSWrC5
— INC India (@INCIndia) January 15, 2017
Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur had joined Congress in November last year.
