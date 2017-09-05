close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

IMA writes to PM Modi over Anant Kumar Hegde's induction in ministry, calls it disturbing

IMA has voiced concern over the induction of Anant Kumar Hegde, who is accused of assaulting doctors, in the Union Council of Ministers.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 21:08
IMA writes to PM Modi over Anant Kumar Hegde&#039;s induction in ministry, calls it disturbing
File photo

Delhi: IMA has voiced concern over the induction of Anant Kumar Hegde, who is accused of assaulting doctors, in the Union Council of Ministers.

The association has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that it has sent a wrong message to the medical fraternity.

In an open letter to the PM, IMA national president Dr KK Aggarwal has said that the medical fraternity was disturbed by the induction of Hegde.

He has requested an appropriate revision of the decision.

Hegde, an MP from Karnataka was caught on camera slapping a doctor in January in the TSS hospital in Sirsi over his mother's treatment.

The video, doing the rounds on social media, catches him grabbing a doctor by the neck and pushing him against a wall.

One more doctor was also allegedly beaten. 

Hegde was reportedly angry as felt that the doctors were not paying adequate attention to his mother.

She was being treated for multiple fractures after a fall.

On September 03, PM Modi had rejigged his council of ministers. 

Hegde, 49, has been a member of the 11th, 12th, 14th, 15th and 16th (present) Lok Sabha from Uttara Kannada.

He is an agriculturist by profession.

Hegde was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time at the age of 21.

During his multiple stints in Parliament, he has served as a member of parliamentary standing committees on finance, home affairs, human resource development, commerce, agriculture and external affairs.

He has also been a member of the Spices Board of India for four terms. 

 

TAGS

IMAAnant Kumar HegdeUnion Cabinetcouncil of ministersBJPNDA govt

From Zee News

Senior journalist Gauri Lankesh shot dead in Bengaluru
Karnataka

Senior journalist Gauri Lankesh shot dead in Bengaluru

EuropeWorld

Majority of Britons have no religion: Survey

Donald Trump scraps &#039;Dreamer&#039; immigration program
Americas

Donald Trump scraps 'Dreamer' immigration program

Japan, South Korea can buy more sophisticated US military equipment: Donald Trump
World

Japan, South Korea can buy more sophisticated US military e...

Bihar fertility rate reduced by boosting edu among girls: Nitish Kumar
Bihar

Bihar fertility rate reduced by boosting edu among girls: N...

EU says 40 countries now affected in tainted egg scandal
EuropeWorld

EU says 40 countries now affected in tainted egg scandal

Uttar Pradesh

Son of Congress leader, 3 others booked in murder case

Don&#039;t seek legal opinion directly from me: Attorney General to ministries
India

Don't seek legal opinion directly from me: Attorney Ge...

Delhi

Delhi Court seeks ED response on hawala dealer Muhammad Asl...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Teacher's Day 2017: From Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi, 11 politicians re-imagined as teachers

Exclusive: Rohingya issue needs to be resolved by Myanmar only, says Indian Ambassador to Myanmar Vikram Misri

Tricky terrain ahead for Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Under Goyal, India’s power sector staged a turnaround

DNA Edit | Children deaths, again: Lack of healthcare must be tackled on a war-footing