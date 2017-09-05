IMA writes to PM Modi over Anant Kumar Hegde's induction in ministry, calls it disturbing

Delhi: IMA has voiced concern over the induction of Anant Kumar Hegde, who is accused of assaulting doctors, in the Union Council of Ministers.

The association has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that it has sent a wrong message to the medical fraternity.

In an open letter to the PM, IMA national president Dr KK Aggarwal has said that the medical fraternity was disturbed by the induction of Hegde.

He has requested an appropriate revision of the decision.

Hegde, an MP from Karnataka was caught on camera slapping a doctor in January in the TSS hospital in Sirsi over his mother's treatment.

The video, doing the rounds on social media, catches him grabbing a doctor by the neck and pushing him against a wall.

One more doctor was also allegedly beaten.

Hegde was reportedly angry as felt that the doctors were not paying adequate attention to his mother.

She was being treated for multiple fractures after a fall.

On September 03, PM Modi had rejigged his council of ministers.

Hegde, 49, has been a member of the 11th, 12th, 14th, 15th and 16th (present) Lok Sabha from Uttara Kannada.

He is an agriculturist by profession.

Hegde was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time at the age of 21.

During his multiple stints in Parliament, he has served as a member of parliamentary standing committees on finance, home affairs, human resource development, commerce, agriculture and external affairs.

He has also been a member of the Spices Board of India for four terms.