IMD issues heavy rain alert for 12 states

New Delhi: The Indian Metereological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a heavy rain alert in 12 states. Parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have been reeling under severe floods. The bad weather condition is prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir while River Ganga is flowing above the danger mark near Varanasi.

The well-marked low-pressure f area over East Rajasthan, adjoining northwest Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood now seen as a low pressure area over East Rajasthan and neighbourhood. The associated cyclonic circulation extends upto 4.5 km above mean sea level.

The monsoon trough is likely to shift northwards from September 11 and continues to run across the northeast until September 14. Also, strong southerly or southwesterly winds carrying moisture from the Bay of Bengal is likely to prevail over the northeast from September 10 to September 12.

Under the influence of the above features rainfall at most places are most likely over Sub­ Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya during September 9 to September 12 and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during September 8 to September 10.

Southeastern parts of peninsular India, especially north Tamilnadu and adjoining areas of Karnataka and Rayalaseema might experience an increase in rainfall on September 10 and September 11. Elsewhere over the south peninsula and adjoining central India, the rainfall activity is likely to remain subdued during the next three days.