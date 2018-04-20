IMF chief calls Kathua rape-murder revolting, says PM Modi needs to pay more attention to women

International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Christine Lagarde on Thursday called on India`s leader to focus more on women in the wake of the "revolting" rape and murder of two young girls.

While she praised the nation`s economic performance, "what has happened is just revolting," Lagarde said when asked about the incidents in the past week involving a seven- and an eight-year-old girl.

"I would hope that the Indian authorities, starting with Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi, pay more attention, because it is needed for the women of India," a visibly angry Lagarde said.

"It`s not just a question of talking about them."

Speaking as the International Monetary Fund opens its Spring meetings, she said she chided Modi earlier this year at a gathering in Davos because "he had not mentioned women enough."

Lagarde, a long-time advocate for women`s rights, said the comments reflected her personal view, not that of the institution.

The gang rapes and murders of the two girls sparked nationwide outrage and demonstrations throughout India.

A 2014 UN report said one in three rape victims in India was a minor. Nearly 11,000 cases of child rape were reported in India in 2015, according to the National Crime Records Bureau`s latest figures.