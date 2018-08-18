Imran Khan fumbles, says 'sorry' while taking oath as Pakistan's 22nd PM: Watch

New Delhi: Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan on Saturday sworn-in as the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan at the President House in Islamabad. The oath-taking ceremony was administered by Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain.

To everyone's embarrassment, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief fumbled while taking the oath. In a video posted by news agency ANI, Imran Khan is seen finding it difficult to pronounce the Urdu words properly.

To which, Pakistan President Hussain is seen rectifying the PTI supremo with the correct pronunciations. Imran Khan, in the video, is also seen saying 'sorry' in the due course of the oath-taking ceremony.

#WATCH Islamabad: Imran Khan fumbles during his oath taking speech pic.twitter.com/cPsgsjwgnD — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2018

The ceremony was attended by former cricketer and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who arrived in Pakistan on Friday. Imran Khan's third wife, Bushra Maneka, also graced the ceremony.

On Friday, Khan was elected as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan, defeating his rival Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Shehbaz Sharif. While the 65-year-old cricketer-turned-politician bagged 176 seats, Sharif, the PML-N president and the brother of jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, managed to secure just 96 seats, The Dawn reported.

In the July 25 general elections, the PTI had emerged as the single largest party with 116 seats. The number increased to 158 in the NA after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued notifications of the successful candidates on the reserved seats for women and the minority community on August 11.

Recounting his journey of 22 years from a cricketer to a politician, Khan asserted that no "military dictator nurtured" him and he has reached this height with his own "struggle and accord."

(With inputs from agencies)