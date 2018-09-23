Imran Khan showed haste in reaching out to India: Opposition in Pakistan slams govt

The main opposition parties in Pakistan have blamed Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for the latest fallout with India. According to a report in Pakistan-based Dawn News, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) have said that country’s new prime minister showed haste in making attempts to mend ties with India.

Leaders of the opposition parties have said that Imran Khan and his government failed to do its homework and assess the situation rightly before reaching out to India. They also said that Imran Khan’s letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling for talks, was also a misstep.

PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif also targeted the Indian government, accusing New Delhi of resorting to “threatening posture”. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Sharif said that Pakistan’s olive branch to India must not be considered weakness.

“The bellicose & irresponsible statement by the Indian army chief exposes the Indian designs to the world that should immediately take note of New Delhi’s threatening posture. Pakistan extending an olive branch to India should never be misconstrued as weakness,” said the PML-N chief, citing a statement by Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat.

He further said, “Pakistan’s unwavering patriotic soldiers stand steadfast to defend with might and fury against unprovoked aggression from any threat. While the nation stands united with their intrepid military and against the cowardly threats.”

General Rawat had said that the Indian army needed to take strict action to avenge the barbarism of Pakistan Army.

Notably, Pakistan External Affairs Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had blamed Modi government for the cancellation of talks with his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj, saying New Delhi took the decision because of India’s internal issues.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had also reacted strongly over India’s decision, saying “small men” were “occupying big offices” in New Delhi. Taking to Twitter, the PTI chief had said, “Disappointed at the arrogant & negative response by India to my call for resumption of the peace dialogue. However, all my life I have come across small men occupying big offices who do not have the vision to see the larger picture.”