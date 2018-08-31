हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Naxal

In coming days, Naxalism will end: Ram Madhav

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Ram Madhav on Thursday said that activists, who support Naxals, are now scared of going to jail. He added that Naxalism will soon end in India.

In coming days, Naxalism will end: Ram Madhav

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Ram Madhav on Thursday said that activists, who support Naxals, are now scared of going to jail. He added that Naxalism will soon end in India.

"Few activists are now scared to go to jail and they are requesting to keep them in house arrest. In the coming days, Naxalism will end. Already Naxalism has come down in districts by the efforts of police and government, but there are some activists who are staying in cities and supporting naxalism. It should also be ended," Madhav said at an event here.

"Naxalites are enemies and some of their supporters are professors and human rights members," he added.

Madhav's statement comes after the Supreme Court - in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence - directed the Pune police on Wednesday to keep the five accused activists - Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Gautam Navlakha, Vernon Gonsalves and Sudha Bhardwaj - under house arrest till September 5.

These activists are under police scanner for having links with the Naxals and also being allegedly involved in triggering violence at Elgaar Parishad, an event to mark the 200th year of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, in Pune that took place in January this year.

Tags:
NaxalNaxalismRam Madhav

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close