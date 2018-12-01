PM Modi calls first Japan-America-India trilateral meet 'JAI', dedicates it to democratic values

Buenos Aires [Argentina]: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has coined an interesting term for the newly formed Japan-India-United States of America partnership to promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Using initials of each of the three nations, the Prime Minister coined the term "JAI" (Japan-America-India), which in the Hindi language translates to success or victory. The Prime Minister said that the acronym sends a positive message at the outset of the new partnership`s ventures to maintain peace, stability and prosperity across the world.

Addressing the media ahead of the first-ever trilateral meeting held between the two nations, Prime Minister Modi said, "I think this is a very good occasion for our three countries, which have shared democratic values. Japan, America, India together will be playing a big role together for world peace, prosperity and stability. I am also happy that both the countries are our strategic partners, both of them are very good friends, and it is a matter of good fortune that we will work together."

Following the meeting, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said that the three nations agreed that a free, open, inclusive and rules-based order is essential for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.While saying that meeting was "very good", the Foreign Secretary said that both US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe praised Prime Minister Modi for the reforms and the development work he has implemented in India.

The Prime Minister is on a three-day trip to Argentina to attend the ongoing G20 summit, an international forum bringing together the 20 leading and emerging economies of the world to discuss key global economic issues.

Apart from meeting a host of prominent world leaders, Prime Minister Modi attended the Russia-India-China (RIC) Informal summit, the first such meeting since the 2006 RIC summit held in Saint Petersburg, and addressed the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) Leaders` Informal Meeting earlier today.