In new tweet, Rahul claims NaMo app secretly records audio, collects data from children

NEW DELHI: In a fresh tweet, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi once again targetted the issue of data breach on Narendra Modi (NaMo) app.

“Modi’s NaMo App secretly records audio, video, contacts of your friends & family and even tracks your location via GPS. He’s the Big Boss who likes to spy on Indians. Now he wants data on our children. 13 lakh NCC cadets are being forced to download the APP,” wrote Gandhi on Twitter.

On Sunday, the Congress chief had once again attacked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the alleged data breach on NaMo app and the mainstream media's silence on the entire issue.

“Hi! My name is Narendra Modi. I am India's Prime Minister. When you sign up for my official App, I give all your data to my friends in American companies.

“PS. Thanks mainstream media, you're doing a great job of burying this critical story, as always,” he tweeted.

Rahul's tweets are in reference to recent data breach allegations by French hacker Elliot Alderson on his twitter handle @fs0c131y.

The hacker claimed that the Narendra Modi Android app compromises user's personal and device information by sending it to a third-party domain in.wzrkt.com allegedly belonging to an American firm.

Reacting to the allegations, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT cell head Amit Malviya hit back at Gandhi and accusing him of sharing users' data from his party's official App with Singapore firm. Taking to his Twitter handle, Malviya shared a picture of the disclaimer of the site and targeted the Congress party for being upfront to accept that they will share the data with a third party.

Hi! My name is Rahul Gandhi. I am the President of India’s oldest political party. When you sign up for our official App, I give all your data to my friends in Singapore. pic.twitter.com/ceCTkod17D — Amit Malviya (@malviyamit) March 26, 2018

Targeting the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chief Sonia Gandhi, Malviya further accused the Congress party of following 'all power no accountability' dictum.