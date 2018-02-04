हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
In Pics: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visits forward posts in Ladakh

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday visited the Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 04, 2018, 07:59 AM IST
Pic courtesy: @DefenceMinIndia

Jammu: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday visited the Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir and interacted with soldiers guarding the border with China.

Sitharaman, who arrived at Thoise in Ladakh, "was briefed on the operational preparedness of the forward areas, following which she visited the highest post in Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO) sector and Chushul along the Indo-China border in Eastern Ladakh and interacted with the troops."

"This was the first ever visit of Raksha Mantri to DBO sector and to one of the highest posts in Eastern Ladakh. She was flown in an Army Aviation ALH helicopter," a statement from the Udhampur-based Northern Command of the Indian Army said.

Daulat Beg Oldie is situated at a height of 16,700 feet in eastern Ladakh, where the temperature plummets as low as -55°C in winters in the area.

In her interaction with the troops, the Minister "complimented them for their steadfastness and dedication despite the harsh climate and terrain", the statement added.

"Her visit has further boosted the morale of the troops deployed at these extremely difficult snow-covered locations in Ladakh," it further said.

(With IANS inputs)
 

Defence MinisterNirmala SitharamanLadakhDaulat Beg OldieIndian ArmyIndia-China border
Trending