By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 19, 2018, 15:49 PM IST
In pics: First all-women crew of INSV Tarini crosses Cape Horn, hoists Indian flag

KOCHI: In a huge achievement for the Indian Navy, its first all-women crew of Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini rounded the Cape Horn through the Drake Passage on Friday morning.

The all-women crew of INSV Tarini hoisted the Indian flag as they crossed Cape Horn.

The women crew of INSV Tarini, which was flagged-off from Goa in September, was trained in the Ocean Sailing Node at Goa.

The closest land of Antarctica lies 600 miles South across roughest stretch on planet known which is known as Drake Passage, which the Indian crew crossed today.

INSV Tarini is a 56-foot sailing vessel, which was inducted into the Indian Navy earlier in 2017 and showcases the 'Make in India' initiative on the International forum.

The expedition, titled 'Navika Sagar Parikrama', is in consonance with the national policy to empower women to attain their full potential.

It further aims to showcase 'Nari Shakti' on the world platform and help revolutionalise the societal mindset towards women in India by raising the visibility of their participation in the challenging environment.

The vessel will return to Goa in April 2018.

The expedition is being covered in five legs, with stop-overs at four ports: Fremantle in Australia, Lyttelton in New Zealand, Port Stanley in Falklands and Cape Town in South Africa. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded the women crew for the feat.

"Wonderful news! Delighted that INSV Tarini has rounded Cape Horn in the last few hours. We are extremely proud of their accomplishments," he tweeted.

