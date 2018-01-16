In pics: Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, wife visit Taj Mahal, pose for shutterbugs

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara on Tuesday visited Taj Mahal in Agra. The duo also posed for shutterbugs as he visited the iconic monument.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who welcomed Netanyahu and family at Kheria airbase in Agra, did not accompany him to Taj Mahal. Instead, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader stayed back at his hotel while the Israeli PM visited Taj Mahal.

Netanyahu arrived at Kheria airbase at around 11.15 am, and is expected to leave back for the national capital at 3.15 pm.

He was accorded a traditional welcome by Braj folk artists on his arrival at the airport, the chief minister's office said on Twitter.

The dignitaries spent some time at Hotel Amar Vilas before leaving for the monument in golf carts.

In view of the Israeli prime minister's visit, the Taj Mahal remained closed for over two hours for tourists.

The route from the Kheria Airport to the Taj Mahal was sealed and extra security arrangements were made.

According to officials, the visiting dignitary will have lunch at Hotel Amar Vilas before leaving for New Delhi.

Following his arrival in Delhi, the Israeli Prime Minister will inaugurate the third edition of Raisina Dialogue at Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi. The event will be attended by Prime Minister Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Netanyahu said that they would take India-Israel ties to greater heights through mutual opportunities, even as the two leaders vowed to fight terrorism.

Addressing the India-Israel Business Summit, PM Modi had said, "I have always had a deep regard for Israel and its people. There is a new energy and purpose that has invigorated our ties over the last few years. It will help take our cooperation to greater heights. We stand on the cusp of a new chapter in India-Israel relations driven by our people and mutual opportunities for the betterment of lives".

The two countries signed nine Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) in various sectors, including cybersecurity, energy and medicine. Netanyahu, who is on a six-day visit to India also received a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

(With PTI Inputs)