In Pics: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's Gujarat visit

Gandhinagar: The greetings from Benjamin Netanyahu, 'dhanyavad mere pyare dost' to Narendra Modi and 'aliechem shalom' by Prime Minister to Israeli PM depicted the bonhomie between the two leaders during their visit to Gujarat on Wednesday.

Both the leaders dedicated a centre of excellence for date farming at the Kukma centre in Kutch district through a digital switch, during their visit to the horticulture centre at Vadrad near Prantij.

"Since the Biblical days, Israelis have been growing dates, wheat, and conventional produce. We have created new parameters in agriculture through scientific methods in a desert-like Israel," said Netanyahu.

He expressed his delight at knowing that the farmers could increase their output through the Vadrad centre of excellence formed with Israeli help. "India and Israel both believe in the policy of knowledge is the future. India has the vision and leadership under Modi," said Netanyahu.

Both leaders also unveiled the Memory Tower to mark 25 years of Indo-Israeli cooperation at the Vadrad centre.

Gujarat extends a warm welcome to Mrs. Netanyahu and PM @netanyahu. pic.twitter.com/aiw8Opb8ku — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 17, 2018

Visited the Centre of Excellence for Vegetables with PM @netanyahu. We were briefed on the progress in India-Israel agriculture cooperation and interacted with hardworking farmers. https://t.co/ThpKWckK1y pic.twitter.com/4guRSfLyy9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 17, 2018

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara visited Gujarat, where they were welcomed in Ahmedabad by @PMOIndia @NarendraModi, as thousands of residents lined the streets waving Israel and Indian flags. pic.twitter.com/u9lshxmQD6 — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) January 17, 2018

Thank you to the thousands of Indians who welcomed us to Ahmedabad today with Israeli flags and tremendous support! pic.twitter.com/8PArVrpUPo — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) January 17, 2018

The leaders began their one day visit to the state with host Prime Minister Modi and his Israeli counterpart embarking on an eight-km-long roadshow on their arrival in Ahmedabad, amidst heavy security blanket and thousands lined up to greet both.

PM @narendramodi receives @IsraeliPM Netanyahu at Ahmedabad, India's first world heritage city. The two leaders will pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram, inaugurate iCreate Centre at Deo Dholera and visit Centre of Excellence for Vegetables at Vadrad. #ShalomNamaste pic.twitter.com/haww6GCEIc — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) January 17, 2018

From Vadrad in Sabarkantha, PM @narendramodi and @IsraeliPM Netanyahu e-inaugurated the Centre for Excellence for Date Palm, in Kukama under the India Israel Agriculture Plan. Another step that jointly addresses the issues of water-harvesting and agriculture! #ShalomNamaste pic.twitter.com/WOo9Vdg4vN — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) January 17, 2018

The leaders witnessed glimpses of India's rich cultural heritage showcased at 50 stages erected alongside the route to Sabarmati Ashram.

PM Modi showed his guest the possessions of Mahatma Gandhi. Netanyahu even tried his hand at Bapu's 'charkha' and after spending about 20 minutes at the Ashram, the Israeli PM penned his thoughts, "An inspiring visit to the hearth of one of humanity's great prophets of inspiration - Mahatma Gandhi."

Honoured to take Mrs. Netanyahu and PM @netanyahu to the iconic Sabarmati Ashram. We paid homage to the venerable Bapu and remembered his noble thoughts. pic.twitter.com/0cv5KinQvc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 17, 2018

The leaders also experienced the thrill of the popular kite festival in Gujarat - Uttarayan - that was celebrated a couple of days ago by flying kites on the banks of the Sabarmati river. PM Modi taught Netanyahu how to fly the kite.

PM @netanyahu trying his hand at kite flying. Like a kite soaring high, India-Israel friendship is scaling new heights and will benefit not only our citizens but also the entire humankind. pic.twitter.com/gOLRsjMGpE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 17, 2018

Both the leaders expressed optimism of developing future technologies jointly by forging entrepreneurial alliances amongst youth, while they inaugurated the newly-built campus of International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology (iCreate) near Ahmedabad. The centre was formally dedicated to the nation by both the dignitaries.

The Israeli Prime Minister gifted the Gal-Mobile, a water desalination and purification vehicle, to India and both the Prime Ministers witnessed the demonstration of a vehicle that was stationed at Suigam, a village several kilometres away in the border district of Banaskantha, where BSF and villagers would benefit from clean drinking water using Gal-Mobile.

The Gal-Mobile can purify around 20,000 liters of sea or salty water daily. The vehicle was dedicated by both the leaders through a video link.

(With IANS inputs)