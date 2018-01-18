हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
In Pics: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's Gujarat visit

Benjamin Netanyahu in on a six-day visit to India.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 18, 2018, 00:36 AM IST
Gandhinagar: The greetings from Benjamin Netanyahu, 'dhanyavad mere pyare dost' to Narendra Modi and 'aliechem shalom' by Prime Minister to Israeli PM depicted the bonhomie between the two leaders during their visit to Gujarat on Wednesday.

Both the leaders dedicated a centre of excellence for date farming at the Kukma centre in Kutch district through a digital switch, during their visit to the horticulture centre at Vadrad near Prantij.

"Since the Biblical days, Israelis have been growing dates, wheat, and conventional produce. We have created new parameters in agriculture through scientific methods in a desert-like Israel," said Netanyahu.

He expressed his delight at knowing that the farmers could increase their output through the Vadrad centre of excellence formed with Israeli help. "India and Israel both believe in the policy of knowledge is the future. India has the vision and leadership under Modi," said Netanyahu.

Both leaders also unveiled the Memory Tower to mark 25 years of Indo-Israeli cooperation at the Vadrad centre.

The leaders began their one day visit to the state with host Prime Minister Modi and his Israeli counterpart embarking on an eight-km-long roadshow on their arrival in Ahmedabad, amidst heavy security blanket and thousands lined up to greet both. 

The leaders witnessed glimpses of India's rich cultural heritage showcased at 50 stages erected alongside the route to Sabarmati Ashram.

PM Modi showed his guest the possessions of Mahatma Gandhi. Netanyahu even tried his hand at Bapu's 'charkha' and after spending about 20 minutes at the Ashram, the Israeli PM penned his thoughts, "An inspiring visit to the hearth of one of humanity's great prophets of inspiration - Mahatma Gandhi."

The leaders also experienced the thrill of the popular kite festival in Gujarat - Uttarayan - that was celebrated a couple of days ago by flying kites on the banks of the Sabarmati river. PM Modi taught Netanyahu how to fly the kite.

Both the leaders expressed optimism of developing future technologies jointly by forging entrepreneurial alliances amongst youth, while they inaugurated the newly-built campus of International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology (iCreate) near Ahmedabad. The centre was formally dedicated to the nation by both the dignitaries.

The Israeli Prime Minister gifted the Gal-Mobile, a water desalination and purification vehicle, to India and both the Prime Ministers witnessed the demonstration of a vehicle that was stationed at Suigam, a village several kilometres away in the border district of Banaskantha, where BSF and villagers would benefit from clean drinking water using Gal-Mobile. 

The Gal-Mobile can purify around 20,000 liters of sea or salty water daily. The vehicle was dedicated by both the leaders through a video link.

(With IANS inputs)

