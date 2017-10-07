close
Essel Group 90 years
In poll-bound Gujarat, Modi says new India will be made on tech revolution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said his government is aiming towards digital transformation across rural India. PM made this remark while addressing a gathering at a public meeting in the prestigious IIT Gandhinagar.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, October 7, 2017 - 18:39
Pic Courtesy: ANI

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said his government is aiming towards digital transformation across rural India. PM made this remark while addressing a gathering at a public meeting in the prestigious IIT Gandhinagar.

Here is what the PM Modi said:

- PM quoted Karl Marx says 'haves' and 'haven'ts' should not create a digital divide in new age India

- IIT Gandhinagar will be the best campus in the world.

- Even after 70 years of independence, we are not among the top 500 institutes

