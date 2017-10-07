In poll-bound Gujarat, Modi says new India will be made on tech revolution

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said his government is aiming towards digital transformation across rural India. PM made this remark while addressing a gathering at a public meeting in the prestigious IIT Gandhinagar.

Here is what the PM Modi said:

- PM quoted Karl Marx says 'haves' and 'haven'ts' should not create a digital divide in new age India

- IIT Gandhinagar will be the best campus in the world.

- Even after 70 years of independence, we are not among the top 500 institutes