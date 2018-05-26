Inauguration of Eastern Peripheral Expressway: Here's PM Narendra Modi's schedule

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday inaugurate the Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal (KGP) Expressway, which is also known as the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE). The inaugural ceremony will be held at the District Sports stadium of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh.

The 135-km expressway is India's first smart and green highway and is built at a cost of Rs. 11,000 crore.

The EPE is also the country's first highway to be lit by solar power and at every 500 metres, the arrangement of rainwater harvesting has been done on both sides of the expressway.

Here's PM Modi's schedule:

-10 am: PM Modi to reach Nizamuddin Mod (near IP millennium Park)

-PM will inaugurate the first phase of Delhi-Meerut Expressway

-PM will begin his roadshow till Ghazipur.

-From there, PM Modi will take a U-turn to CWG Games Village Helipad near Akshardham.

-PM will then board a chopper to Kundli (Sonepat).

-11 am- PM will land at Kundli.

-He will be received by Haryana CM.

-PM will review the digital gallery and 3D Model on the making of EPE

-PM along with Haryana CM will reach Baghpat by road.

-12 noon: PM to reach Baghpat rally ground to inaugurate EPE & address a public rally.

-1:05 pm: PM to leave Baghpat and reach Kundli Helipad around 1:15 pm.