LeT

Independence Day terror alert: Sources say Jaish and LeT could target Army camps

Indian intelligence agencies have warned that strikes could be carried out in Tangdhar and Baramulla sectors.

Representational image

New Delhi: Terror outfits Jaish-e-Muhammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba are reportedly planning to target Indian Army camps in Jammu and Kashmir around August 15. Sources have revealed to Zee News that as many as 20 terrorists could carry out the possible attacks.

It has been learnt that Indian intelligence agencies have warned of possible terror strikes on Indian Army camps on August 15 with LeT terrorists either ready to cross the Line of Control (LoC) or have already done so and are carrying out recce. This information was received when a satellite communication was intercepted. A group of these terrorists are believed to be close to Chura at the LoC.  It is possible that from here, they could target army camps in the Tangdhar sector. 

Another report of the intelligence agency reveals that Jaish has already dispatched its terrorists to target sensitive locations in the Baramulla sector. They may have been instructed to strike in the area between Baramulla and Pattan towns. It has been learnt that these terrorists are taking the help of a local and could also target BSF locations. Besides these, there are many others at the ready in terror launchpads in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (POK).

Zee News previously reported that close to 600 terrorists may be present for 'deployment' from terror camps along the LoC. They are being actively supported by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

LeTJaish-e-MuhammadTerroristIndian ArmyISIPakistanBSF

