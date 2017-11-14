India all-set to test-fire Brahmos missile from Sukhoi fighter jet: Sources

New Delhi: India is reportedly set to test-fire BrahMos cruise missile from a Sukhoi fighter jet later this month in a bid to improve its ability to strike down targets deep inside enemy territory. According to sources, preparations for the test is almost complete.

Firing the supersonic cruise missile from a frontline fighter jet would be a first for India and experts say that it will add 'precision-strike-down' capabilities for targets at a considerable distance. While the Sukhoi has a cruising range of 3,200 kilometres, the air-to-ground BrahMos missiles have also made a reputation for being deadly in pin-point strikes. The combination of the two is expected to be a major shot in the arm for Indian forces.

Last year, Sukhoi jets made test flights with the BrahMos missile - which travels at three times the speed of sound and has a range of 290 kilometres - integrated into the jets. It is learnt that the decision to test fire these missiles from the jet was seen as a logical follow-up step. The Sukhoi-BrahMos integration, according to defence experts, will enable IAF to penetrate deep inside enemy territory to deliver a blow to their vital installations from stand-off range. The combination is expected to also carry out air combat operations within and beyond visibility range - providing IAF with the ability to attack targets which have a strong air defence cover.

(With inputs from BrahMos Aerospace)