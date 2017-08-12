close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

India-ASEAN Youth Summit in Bhopal from Aug 14-19

The exercise will mark the 25th anniversary of the ASEAN-India dialogue partnership in the ongoing year and also the commemorative years theme of "Shared Values, Common Destiny".

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, August 12, 2017 - 19:57
India-ASEAN Youth Summit in Bhopal from Aug 14-19

New Delhi: Over 100 delegates from 10 ASEAN countries - Brunei, Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam - will participate in the India-ASEAN Youth Summit to be held in Bhopal from August 14-19.

A statement from the India Foundation said the think tank in collaboration with the ministry of external affairs and the ministry of youth affairs and sports will organise the first- of-its-kind event.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, her deputy V K Singh, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Vijay Goel, and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be among the key speakers at the event, it said.

The exercise will mark the 25th anniversary of the ASEAN-India dialogue partnership in the ongoing year and also the commemorative years theme of "Shared Values, Common Destiny".

"It aptly reflects the close cultural and civilisational links that India and South East Asia have enjoyed over two millennia," the statement said.

While Indias civilisational, commercial, cultural and trade links with the region are centuries old, "renewed and revitalised" engagement with the region has come with Prime Minister Narendra Modis "Act East Policy", it said.

Noting that Modi at the 12th ASEAN-India Summit and the 9th East Asia Summit held in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, in November, 2014, had formally enunciated the Act East Policy, it said the addition of an economic vector to the Indo-ASEAN relationship has made it stronger and more sustainable.

Apart from the 100 delegates from ASEAN countries, the summit will also have participation of 75 youth leaders from India.

The statement said participants will represent some of the largest institutions in their countries, including leaders from ruling as well as opposition parties, think tanks, media and universities.

TAGS

India-ASEAN Youth SummitBhopalASEAN countriesSushma SwarajNarendra Modi

From Zee News

Gorakhpur tragedy: Deaths due to lack of oxygen is heinous, guilty won&#039;t be spared, says CM
Uttar Pradesh

Gorakhpur tragedy: Deaths due to lack of oxygen is heinous,...

Shutdown in Kashmir to protect Article 35A
Jammu and Kashmir

Shutdown in Kashmir to protect Article 35A

Army jawan injured in landmine blast near line of control
India

Army jawan injured in landmine blast near line of control

Jammu and Kashmir

J&K: Army launches manhunt after terrorists attack 41 R...

India behaving like mature power in Doklam standoff: US defence expert
IndiaWorld

India behaving like mature power in Doklam standoff: US def...

China, India must work to resolve Doklam standoff: US commander
IndiaWorld

China, India must work to resolve Doklam standoff: US comma...

Uttar Pradesh

Hospital tragedy a 'test' for CM Adityanath: Ram...

Russia names new fifth-generation fighter jet Su-57
EuropeWorld

Russia names new fifth-generation fighter jet Su-57

World

Eleven dead in Kenya as post-election riots flare

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Dealing with a big bully: Lessons from Doklam stand-off

DNA Edit: Plunge in RBI dividend may have negative impact

Manual Scavenging: Lives choked in dirty drains

The worst of BEST: Strike by 36,000 employees indicates the deep mess

DNA Edit: Online menace like 'Blue Whale Challenge' is serious