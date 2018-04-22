India condemns 'cowardly' suicide attacks in Afghanistan, offers help

New Delhi: The Government of India on Sunday condemned in the strongest terms the 'cowardly and barbaric' suicide attack in Afghanistan's capital Kabul and in the country's Baghlan province during the ongoing voter registration process that claimed at least 58 lives.

"India strongly condemns the cowardly and barbaric terrorist attack in Kabul and Baghlan today (Sunday)," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

"What makes this attack particularly reprehensible is the fact that the terrorists and their backers chose to attack a voters' registration center for the upcoming parliamentary and district council elections," the MEA statement read further.

While calling it an attack on the democratic rights of the Afghan people, the MEA said, "the attack has resulted in the death of Afghans who firmly support and believe in the democratic process to empower themselves and make their voice heard."

The reaction from New Delhi came hours after a suicide bomber blew himself up among a crowd lining up to get access to an election-related registration site in Kabul around 10 am, killing at least 31 people and injuring 54 others.

Several women and children are among those dead and many others, who were wounded, still remained in a critical condition.

The blast took place in front of a school located in Kabul's Qala-e-Nazir area.

Hours later, insurgents placed an IED close to a voter registration centre in Pul-e-Khumri city in Baghlan province, killing six of a family, according to the Afghan media.

"This is not only an attack on innocent civilians but also an attack on the democratic rights of the Afghan people," the MEA statement said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family members of the victims, and we wish quick and complete recovery to the injured. India stands ready to extend all possible assistance, including for treatment of those injured" the MEA statement.