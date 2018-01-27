India condemns Kabul terror attack, calls it 'barbaric and dastardly'

New Delhi: India on Saturday strongly condemned the terror attack in Afghanistan`s capital Kabul.

"India strongly condemns the barbaric and dastardly terrorist attacks in Kabul that targeted innocent civilians and the wounded under treatment. This follows the cowardly terror attack on the children and civilians in Jalalabad on 24 January," an External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

"There can be no justification for such reprehensible attacks. The perpetrators of these attacks and their supporters should be brought to justice," it added.

The MEA further said, "India stands in solidarity with the Government and the people of Afghanistan at this difficult times of mindless violence and terror imposed on them. We convey our heartfelt condolences to the next of kins of victims of these terror attacks and pray for speedy recovery to those injured. India stands ready to extend all possible assistance, including for treatment of those injured."

India strongly condemns the barbaric and dastardly terrorist attacks in Kabul today. Full Press Release available at https://t.co/pPMhgb3tdz @IndianEmbKabul — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) January 27, 2018

An explosives-packed ambulance blew up in a crowded area of Kabul on Saturday, killing over 90 people in one of the biggest blasts to rock the war-torn city in recent years.

The Taliban-claimed the attack - the second carried out by the militant group in the Afghan capital in a week. It came as both the insurgents and the Islamic State group have escalated their attacks on Kabul.

Health ministry spokesman Waheed Majroh told AFP that the toll "now stands at 95 dead, 158 wounded".

The blast happened in an area where several high-profile organisations, including the European Union, have offices.

The suicide bomber passed through at least one checkpoint in the ambulance, saying he was taking a patient to Jamuriate hospital, an interior ministry spokesman said.

"At the second checkpoint he was recognised and blew his explosive-laden car," Nasrat Rahimi said. He told a news conference that most of the victims were civilians.

The Taliban used social media to claim responsibility for the attack, which comes exactly a week after its insurgents stormed Kabul's landmark Intercontinental hotel, killing at least 25 people, the majority foreigners.

(With AFP inputs)