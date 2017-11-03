India has taken up with Italy incidents of attacks on Indian students: MEA

New Delhi: India has taken up with Italy the incidents of attacks on two Indian students in Milan, the external affairs ministry said on Friday.

Responding to a question on attacks on Indian students in Milan, ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the incidents were being investigated by local authorities.

He said the Indian Embassy in Rome has already taken up the issue with the Italian foreign office.

Kumar said there were two students, who were attacked on two different days and identified them as Vikram and Bala.

He said the Indian Consulate General in Milan has already met the two students and promised all possible help.

The Indian Consulate has already taken up the matter with the local authorities, Kumar said.

Following the incidents, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday had said that she was personally monitoring the situation.

The Indian Consulate in Milan had also issued an advisory to Indian students urging them not to panic.

Asked whether Italy has communicated anything to India on the matter, Kumar said, "We have not officially heard anything from them."