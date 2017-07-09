India slams Pakistan for glorifying terrorist Burhan Wani, says Islamabad's support to terror needs to be condemned by 'one and all'

Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday slammed Pakistan for glorifying terrorist Burhan Wani and said Islamabad's support to terror needed to be condemned.

"First Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson read from banned LeT's script. Now Pakistan's COAS glorifies Burhan Wani," MEA spokesperson G Baglay tweeted.

In another tweet, the MEA said, "Pakistan's terror support and sponsorship needs to be condemned by one and all."

पहले पाक विदेश मंत्रालय ने गायी लश्कर की धुन. फिर पाक थलसेनाध्यक्ष द्वारा बुरहान वानी का गुणगान. आतंक को पाक समर्थन की कड़ी निंदा ज़रूरी — Gopal Baglay (@MEAIndia) July 9, 2017

Baglay's comments came a day after Pakistan Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa praised Wani, Hizbul Mujahideen commander who was killed in an encounter with Indian security forces last year.

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif yesterday paid tributes to Wani, saying his death "infused a new spirit in the struggle for freedom" in the Kashmir Valley.

Meanwhile, authorities today restored mobile and broadband Internet services in Kashmir, two days after the facilities were snapped in view of apprehensions of law and order problems on the death anniversary of Hizbul 'commander' Wani.

While mobile Internet services were restored during the night, BSNL's broadband service resumed this morning.

"Both mobile as well as broadband Internet services have been restored in Kashmir," an official said.

The official, however, said only 2G services were working on mobile networks.

"The high speed network is still suspended," he said, as per PTI.

He said the decision to restore the high speed Internet services would be taken after assessing the situation today.

Internet services across the Valley were snapped on Thursday night as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in view of Wani's first death anniversary yesterday.

Wani was killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on 8 July last year.

(With Agency inputs)